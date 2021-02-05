Sun to finish workweek, monitoring Saturday's snow chances

North Alabama is back to dry weather Friday with clear skies moving in from out of the northwest. Highs climb to near 50° this afternoon with lighter winds to finish the workweek.

The weekend forecast is much more uncertain. Latest model guidance still can’t agree on precipitation Saturday night. While the likelihood does appear to be low for a rain/snow mix, it’s still something that needs to be monitored. Late next week is even more uncertain. It looks like a warmer pattern will win out and keep the frigid air to our north, but again, that's to be decided. Bottom line: you'll need to watch for frequent forecast updates as everything does (or doesn't) align in the coming days.