Summertime storms all week long, localized flooding possible

Widespread rain continues to fall across North Alabama on your Sunday. So far we have not seen any lightning in our area today, but the chance for embedded thunderstorms still exists primarily for northwest Alabama through sunset. Otherwise, expect rain to slowly taper off as the evening progresses. A stray shower will still be possible overnight thanks to amount of moisture in place. Lows tonight stay very mild and only dip into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and very humid conditions sticking around.

The forecast is very repetitive for the week ahead. Strong southerly flow keeps bringing in plenty of moisture to North Alabama. This is a classic summertime pattern that keeps things muggy and rainy. Daily chances for showers and storms will persist, with the most widespread coverage tomorrow and Tuesday. There is no particular day that stands out for severe weather potential. But as is the case with any storms this time of year, heavy downpours and brief gusty winds will be possible.

Forecast rainfall totals over the next seven days continue to climb, with an additional two to three inches possible. We will need to watch the flash flood potential and flooding along area waterways closely this week. Temperatures stay seasonable (but muggy) with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.