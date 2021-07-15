Clear
Summer school student tests positive during final week of classes

A spokesperson for the district said the school has been cleaned and will be sanitized again before classes begin August 4.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

A Summer School student at New Hope Elementary School tested positive for covid-19 during the final week of classes.

A Madison County Schools spokesperson says the positve test was reported around the beginning of July.

He said other nonprofit organizations from Madison County that are not part of the Madison County School System use the building during the same time for summer camps.

One of those organizations confirmed to WAAY they had staff test positive for COVID around the same time.

The school system reported these cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The organizations involved took immediate action, followed all safety protocols including contacting staff and parents, and then canceled the programs for the safety of everyone involved.

The school was cleaned, and the building and buses will be cleaned again before the start of school on August 4th.

