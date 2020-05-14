Summer-like weather heading into the weekend

We'll also keep a pesky isolated shower or storm chance each and every day through the weekend into next week with higher rain chances Sunday night into Monday.

For Friday, we'll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures start in the lower 60s and quickly warm to the mid 80s by the afternoon. With the daytime heating and increasing moisture, in addition to an approaching cold front, we'll have some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon into the evening. Expect nearly identical conditions Saturday, albeit a little warmer later in the day.

Previous model runs were indicating a cold front passing early Monday, but not bringing in much in the way of cooler air. Recent model runs have shifted to now bring in a bit of a cool down by midweek next week. Still, there's not a lot in the way of measurable rain coming with the front. Most locations should pick up less than a tenth of an inch Sunday into Monday and less than a quarter of an inch over the next 7 days. Exceptions of course are locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.