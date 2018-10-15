Clear

Summer-like warmth as clouds build

A front stalled to our north will keep clouds in place and allow for a few showers off and on.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 8:09 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Monday continues the trend of more clouds than sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures. Overall, the chance of rain is 30% and even with the cloud cover, we'll manage to reach a high near 80. A wind shift later this afternoon helps drop temperatures starting tonight and for Tuesday, highs hit the upper 60s.

Tuesday will feature showers as well, but still nothing heavy over steady is in the forecast. The best chance of rain comes later in the day. lasting through Tuesday night. Once the cold front finally pushes completely through, temperatures dip into the upper 40s Wednesday morning and highs return to the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.

