Summer-like temperatures back to end the weekend

Sunday morning will kick off with the chance for early morning fog, mainly closer to bodies of water, but any fog we get will move out by late in the morning. Drier air will allow for temperatures to climb back into the 90's by the afternoon making it feel much more like the summer time. It'll be our last mostly dry day as the possibility for afternoon showers, and even downpours, last throughout the work week.
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 4:52 PM
