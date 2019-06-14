Clear

Summer-like heat returns for Saturday

Temperatures warm and rain returns in the next few days.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

While afternoon highs climb to near 90 degrees, morning lows should still be quite pleasant - in the lower 60s. We'll see a mostly sunny sky with some thin, high clouds and otherwise dry conditions. A warm south wind will create breezy conditions, in addition to increasing the humidity. Sunday, expect a few showers and storms by the afternoon. The rain and storm coverage only increases through the work week.

Expect scattered rain and storms each day through next week. When it's not raining, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Overnight lows plateau near 70 with highs in the mid 80s. Stronger storms can produce gusty wind, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. However, there's no outlined threat for severe weather at this time. You'll likely get a break from watering the garden, too. In total, the next 7 days should bring between 1 and 2 inches of rain to the Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events