Summer just will not go away

It was a warm but comfortable start to the weekend, with most areas reaching highs in the upper 80s Saturday. The lack of humidity combined with a nice southerly breeze kept it from feeling oppressively hot. That will be the case once again for Sunday, with lots of sunshine and highs near 90. Rain chances return to the forecast by Monday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be a widespread rain producing cold front. Instead, only isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Some locations will stay dry.

Outside of Monday, there are no chances for substantial rainfall for the next seven days. While any rain locations receive on Monday will be beneficial, it will not be enough to help ease the drought concerns across all of north Alabama. Fire danger will also continue to be a high concern into next week. Please use caution if you plan on having a campfire or bonfire for the rest of the weekend and avoid controlled burns of brush or any excess debris until we receive substantial rainfall once again. The summertime heat will also continue as we move into the first full week of Fall. Although Fall technically starts Monday morning at 2:50 AM, temperatures will stay well above normal, with highs approaching the mid 90s once again by the end of the work week. Long term data also continues to indicate a near certainty of above average temperatures into the first week of October. For reference, our average high for October 1 is 80° while our average low is 56°. While some mornings will have lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, highs will not come close to that 80° average for the first week of October, staying in all likelihood well into the 80s.