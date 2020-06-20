Summer heat is back, rain returns Father's Day

It's the first day of summer across North Alabama and it will sure feel like summer this afternoon! Highs top out in the lower 90s once again with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Humidity will slowly begin to build back in today, making it feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. While we can't completely rule out a stray shower this afternoon, most spots will stay dry all day long.

That will begin to change though as we head into your Father's Day Sunday. A slow moving frontal boundary will slide eastward towards North Alabama during the day Sunday, bringing additional heat and humidity ahead of it. This will allow for scattered showers and storms throughout your Sunday afternoon. There is enough energy and instability to work with tomorrow to where a few storms could be on the strong side, with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Father's Day will not be a washout, but stay weather aware especially if you have any outdoor plans. Highs top out in the low 90s once again, with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.

The frontal boundary will continue to stay stalled across North Alabama this week, bringing us additional rain chances for much of the work week. The most widespread rain appears to be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any storms that develop this week could once again be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain chances start to taper off Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal mid week, with highs only in the low 80s. Rainfall totals look to be around one inch for all of North Alabama over the next week, with locally higher amounts possible with heavier showers and storms.