Summer heat and humidity continue along with afternoon storms

Afternoon highs will once again reach the low to mid 90s Tuesday. Depending on cloud cover and the development of thunderstorms will be the difference in peak heat today and each afternoon this week. With the humidity, it'll feel as hot at 100° up to 105° at times.

Coverage of thunderstorms today should be slightly higher than yesterday with activity dropping off by sunset. Wednesday's weather looks nearly identical, but storm chances should dwindle a bit as the weekend approaches. Highs hold steady in the 90s for the next several days.

There is a tropical wave that will enter the Gulf of Mexico today that has the potential of development later this week. Thankfully nearly all the data points to a track towards Texas with little or no impact to North Alabama. As we head deeper into hurricane season we will continue to monitor tropical systems closely especially any that enter the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.