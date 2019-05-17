Clear

Huntsville City Schools kicks off 2019 Summer Feeding Program

The program allows anyone under the age of 18 to get free meals over the summer.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Huntsville City Schools kicked off its 2019 Summer Feeding Program on Friday.

Students at Ridgecrest Elementary received a free lunch to celebrate the start of the feeding program. In the program, Huntsville City Schools gives free meals to anyone under the age of 18 over the summer.

The meals are served at different school locations. Each year, the program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Program leaders say more than 60,000 meals were served last year. They say the program is intended to help busy parents.

"Perhaps, the parent has already gone to work. So, you know, it's a great program for those of us with very busy lives and to make sure they get a hot meal everyday," said Donna West with the Child Nutrition Department.

Parents can also eat with their kids for a small fee. For more information about the program and the different school locations, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events