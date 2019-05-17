Huntsville City Schools kicks off 2019 Summer Feeding Program

Huntsville City Schools kicked off its 2019 Summer Feeding Program on Friday.

Students at Ridgecrest Elementary received a free lunch to celebrate the start of the feeding program. In the program, Huntsville City Schools gives free meals to anyone under the age of 18 over the summer.

The meals are served at different school locations. Each year, the program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Program leaders say more than 60,000 meals were served last year. They say the program is intended to help busy parents.

"Perhaps, the parent has already gone to work. So, you know, it's a great program for those of us with very busy lives and to make sure they get a hot meal everyday," said Donna West with the Child Nutrition Department.

Parents can also eat with their kids for a small fee. For more information about the program and the different school locations, click HERE.