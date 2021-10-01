Clear

Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose just how badly the cyberattack had affected its systems.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 4:48 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MOBILE — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital's response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019. It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems. The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack. The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Read more here.

