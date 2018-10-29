Suicide awareness documentary showing in Decatur

Wendy Galloway, a local Huntsville mother, knows the pain suicide can cause. Her teenage son died by suicide in July 2016. Following her son, Aaron's death, Galloway started getting involved with local support groups for those who have lost loved ones to suicide. It wasn't long after when Galloway knew she wanted to start raising awareness for suicide and mental health, hoping to keep other families from feeling the pain she feels daily.

WAAY 31 shared Galloway's story earlier this year when she advocated for the documentary, "Suicide: The Ripple Effect," to be shown at a Huntsville movie theatre. The documentary was shown in front of a sellout crowd in Huntsville. The documentary provides an outlet for service members, veterans and their families to talk about issues like depression and where they can find help. The documentary will now be shown at a movie theatre in Decatur.

The documentary tells the story of Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge and chronicles his work as a mental health advocate since that time. Many local agencies like Crisis Services of North Alabama and Mental Health Association in Morgan County will have informational booths set up at the screening for anyone looking for help.

Tickets have to be bought in advance of the screening and there are still about 55 tickets left. The documentary will be shown at the AMC movie theatre in Decatur on November 6th, at 7:30 p.m. If you would like to purchase tickets, visit https://gathr.us/screening/24060. The documentary is also being shown at select theatres nationwide.

Galloway has also formed a group called "Amazing Aaron's Soldiers" in memory of her son.