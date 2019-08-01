Nearly 3,000 kids are back to school in Muscle Shoals

The first day of school is in the books for about 2,800 students in the Muscle Shoals City Schools system.

Parents and the school system said the first day ran smoothly, thanks to some new student pick-up and drop-off areas.

"It can be very, very hectic, especially in a small town where your schools are in close proximity to each other like ours are," said Denise Woods, the assistant superintendent for Muscle Shoals City Schools.

McBride Elementary School, Muscle Shoals Middle School and the high school are all along Avalon Avenue, one of the busiest streets in Muscle Shoals.

Woods said parents and the district avoided the chaos of the first day back thanks to the new McBride Elementary principal's idea about designated drop-off areas. The school system doesn't have buses because all students can walk to school or get dropped off by parents.

"She thinks a little differently because of her experience with buses, so she designated each parking as a drop-off spot for each grade level and that worked very well this morning," said Woods.

Becky Allen was patiently waiting to pick up her granddaughter, Carly, from her first day of school. Allen said sometimes the lines can get long, but the new designated pick-up areas made a big difference.

"It kind of cuts the crowds down a little bit so that everybody isn't trying to get in the same spot," said Allen.

Muscle Shoals police will have extra officers out for about a week making sure school traffic runs smoothly along Avalon Avenue and the other elementary schools that aren't on Avalon Avenue. School officials and police both agree it will take about a week for everyone to get in a routine.

To see more WAAY 31 Back to School stories, click HERE.