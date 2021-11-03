Substitute teacher shortage leads to e-learning day for Florence students

Florence students will learn remotely Nov. 12 due to a substitute teacher shortage and too many staff members asking to use personal days on that date.

Florence City Schools Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said he started seeing requests for that Friday pile up because everyone is already out that Thursday due to Veterans Day. He said the substitute shortage left the school system without enough people to fill in that day, and that's why they are doing an e-learning day instead.

Shaw said he can't specifically say the sub shortage is because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but prior to the pandemic, it was not as big of an issue as it is now. He said they've tried boosting pay for subs and even creating permanent substitute positions for retired teachers that would allow them to make $30 an hour.

Even with the incentives, he said, getting substitute teachers has been tough.

"We've really tried to do everything we could to economically entice people to be subs, and it's just a tight labor market — not only in education, but it's just a tight labor market, period," said Shaw.

Shaw said they've been able to handle the shortage and make adjustments, but Nov. 12 was just unavoidable.

He said parents can rest easy knowing there shouldn't be anymore e-learning days this semester. Shaw said he doesn't have the power to tell staff when to use their personal days.