Subfreezing to start Wednesday

As expected, most accumulations occurred on grassy and elevated surfaces, but some roadways did develop slick spots during periods of heavier snow earlier in the evening. Most totals were around an inch with a few isolated spots seeing higher amounts.

Later tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s, bridges and overpasses can develop a few slicks spots. While the wind keeps things feeling even colder tonight, it will also help dry the pavement a bit. Regardless, we'll be monitoring the road situation heading into early Wednesday.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Still, temperatures are expected to run well below average. Lows start out near 27 and highs only reach the upper 40s. It's a bit milder but still chilly on Thursday. Rain reenters the forecast Friday. We've got scattered showers Friday, but the weekend only features an isolated shower Saturday morning. Heavier rain is expected to start the next work week.