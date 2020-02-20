Clear
Sub-freezing temperatures and black ice concerns overnight

A brisk north wind gusting up to 20 mph should help dry road surfaces, but any standing water will likely freeze by Friday morning.

Right on cue, big, wet snowflakes started mixing with a cold rain around mid morning. While locations closer to the TN/AL state line and in higher elevations saw some slushy accumulations, the precipitation will be long gone tonight. Instead, the concern shifts to bone chilling wind chills and the threat of black ice. We typically need air temperatures in the upper 20s for black ice to develop, which are forecast to occur after midnight tonight. At a bare minimum, it's going to be cold. Lows dip to the mid 20s with wind chill values as cold as the mid teens Friday morning. It should also be mentioned that rivers and streams have become quite swollen again with Thursday's rain.

Once the sun comes up, things start to improve a bit. A sunny sky helps bump highs into the mid 40s. We'll be back to the mid 20s Saturday morning and another sunny afternoon helps keep temperatures more seasonable - in the mid 50s. Clouds increase Sunday with a stray shower chance. More widespread rain is expected Monday, in conjunction with milder temperatures. We'll see an additional half inch to an inch of rain Sunday night through early Tuesday, likely causing stream rises again.

