Stunning weather sticks around for Friday!

A mostly clear sky and light wind allows temperatures to drop to the upper 40s again to start the day. Under a sunny sky, temperatures warm quickly. Highs should be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the mid 70s. Still, that's about ten degrees below average for late September. The weather is pretty much ideal for Friday night football, too. Temperatures at kick off will be in the lower 60s, cooling to the upper 50s toward the end of the 4th quarter.

For the weekend, the sunshine persists and temperatures gradually warm. A few clouds sweep through Friday night but they're out of here by mid-morning Saturday. Rain chances are non-existent and the weather will be fantastic for any outdoor plans. That includes the Alabama and Auburn games, both at home.