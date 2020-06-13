Stunning Saturday ahead

Happy Saturday! It is a picture perfect start to your weekend across North Alabama with sunny skies, no humidity, and comfortable temperatures in the low 60s. We stay mostly clear all day long, with highs warming into the upper 80s. It will be a warm day, but the lack of humidity will keep things comfortable for outdoor activities. If you do plan on being outside today, don't forget your sunscreen! UV index values are in the Extreme category, meaning you can get sunburned in only 10 minutes! Overnight lows drop back to near 60 under clear skies.

Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday, with some subtle changes. There will be a few more clouds Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance clips our Sand Mountain communities. This weak disturbance could lead to one or two showers Sunday afternoon, but that chance is quite low thanks to a lack of moisture for this system to work with. Many locations will stay dry with comfortable temperatures back in the upper 80s. This weak disturbance does drop our highs to the low 80s for the start of the new work week Monday before we slowly warm up to near 90 by the end of next week. Rain chances stay low for the week ahead, with the greatest chance for a few spotty showers on Tuesday. The steamy humidity looks to stay away until next weekend, but some days next week will be a bit on the muggy side as humidity slowly builds back in. Bottom line: be sure to get outside and enjoy this mid-June weather treat over the next few days!