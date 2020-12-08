Stuff the bus toy fundraiser halfway to goal in Florence

A radio DJ in the Shoals is living on a bus until it's filled with 3,000 toys. The bus is located outside of Wal Mart on Hough Road in Florence.

101.5 DJ Hunter Jackson said they are about halfway to the goal. He's been living on the bus for 11 days. The fundraiser really needs toys for middle school and high school students.

Jackson said it's a bit cold on the bus and not the most lavish living conditions but he's doing it for his community and the kids.

"Not knowing what this year would throw at us it is more difficult because not only do more people need but less people can help," said Jackson.

Jackson said he's committed to staying on the bus until they reach they goal of 3,000 toys.

The toys will go direcly to shoals school systems to help students and their families who are struggling this year.