Stuff the barrel with stuffing

The Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville is collecting for its annual Thanksgiving food boxes. Every year the Mission collects non-perishable food items that make a Thanksgiving dinner for needy families in the area.

This year’s goal is to give out 1,000 boxes.

WAAY 31 has joined the food box drive by collecting boxes of instant stuffing. Every Friday night WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake will be at a different high school football game collecting stuffing. Look for Lynden and the WAAY team before the game to drop off your stuffing.

WAAY radio partner WZYP is also helping to reach the goal of 1,000 boxes by collecting at all the games they attend on Friday nights. Just look for the barrel at the WZYP tent outside of their game of the week.

WAAY and WZYP will be collecting stuffing together this Friday Night at Hazel Green as they host Jemison for the first ever Pink Game!

Click here for more information on the Downtown Rescue Mission.