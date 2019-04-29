Study: Alabama third-cheapest state in America to raise a child

The website GoBankingRates.com issued this press release Monday. Let us know what you think in the comments at the end of this story.

The personal finance website compiled data on the average costs of housing, health care, groceries, kids’ clothing and baby apparel for a family of three in every state. The study (which you can see here) also includes the costs of child care, childbirth, and in-state public tuition.

Alabama is the third cheapest state to raise a child to 18. Here’s what we found:

Annual Costs in Alabama:

Day care (infant): $5,858

Day care (4-year-old): $5,061

Housing: $10,146

Health care: $4,860

Groceries: $4,972

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $110

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $136

