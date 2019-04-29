Clear

Study: Alabama third-cheapest state in America to raise a child

The study includes the costs of child care, childbirth, and in-state public tuition.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 11:07 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The website GoBankingRates.com issued this press release Monday. Let us know what you think in the comments at the end of this story.

The personal finance website compiled data on the average costs of housing, health care, groceries, kids’ clothing and baby apparel for a family of three in every state. The study (which you can see here) also includes the costs of child care, childbirth, and in-state public tuition.

Alabama is the third cheapest state to raise a child to 18. Here’s what we found:

Annual Costs in Alabama:

Day care (infant): $5,858

Day care (4-year-old): $5,061

Housing: $10,146

Health care: $4,860

Groceries: $4,972

Apparel costs for boys, ages 2 to 15: $110

Apparel costs for girls, ages 2 to 15: $136

GOBankingRates.com is a money lifestyle website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, AOL, Business Insider, CNBC, USA Today and dozens of others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events