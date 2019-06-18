Clear

Study: Alabama ranks 44th in child well-being

A new report shows that the well-being of Alabama's children has failed to keep pace with the rest of the country.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A new report shows that the well-being of Alabama's children has failed to keep pace with the rest of the country.

The report released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Alabama 44th in the nation in the quality of life it provides for its children.

The annual ranking measures states on 16 indicators from 2017 data covering topics like health, education and economic well-being.

Alabama stayed the same or improved in all indicators, but its ranking still dropped because other states improved at a faster pace.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts received this year's top rankings. Louisiana and New Mexico are the lowest-ranked states.

Alabama showed the most progress in the education domain. It made small improvements in graduation rates and math and reading proficiency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events