Students who are practicing or training must wear masks if they can't social distance

High school students can return to school campuses in June for practices and workouts.

Posted: May 22, 2020
Posted By: Breken Terry

High school students can return to campus in a little more than a week, but each school district can decide the exact date individually.

The states superintendent of education, Dr. Eric Mackey, had a video chat conference with over 250 educators across the state Friday about the next steps for school systems.

In that online meeting, Mackey said student athletes must wear masks if they cannot social distance, and for every 12 students there must be 1 staff member present to make sure students are social distancing and being safe.

"We cannot just open and say were going to have football workouts," said Mackey during the video conference.

Satchel said they will consult with the districts attorney before finalizing a safety plan.

"I learned there are more questions, fewer answers and a lot had to be addressed by our school board attorney," said Satchel.

Students seventh grade and above can be on campus for workouts or practices starting in June. Younger children can return in July. Satchel said while she's glad students get to start practicing it's worrisome too.

"When our kids come on campus it means they are going to be exposed to the pandemic. That scares me significantly because we do have families and stakeholders that at risk including some of our staff," said Satchel.

Satchel said her school system is stocked up on hand sanitizer, disinfecting sprays, masks, and gloves. So far the state has not said whether or not students and faculty will be forced to wear masks when school starts this fall. But for now, if students are going to be on campus working out or practicing and can't be six feet apart they must wear masks. She knows it’s a challenge.

"You have young people being young people and will they comply with using those masks," said Satchel.

WAAY31 asked Dr. Satchel when campuses in her district could open up she said she plans to have meetings with coaches, and staff members to finalize a safety plan and consult with the school systems attorney.

