Students wear blue to honor Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

Several North Alabama school systems encouraged students and staff to wear blue on Monday in Risner's honor.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:34 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:57 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Several North Alabama school systems encouraged students and staff to wear blue on Monday in Sgt. Nick Risner's honor.

Central High School was one of the first to post to Facebook about the idea. Risner is a Central High alum.

Photo courtesy of Ally Burnett Hooks

Once they posted the idea, many other schools in the area followed suit.

"The Shoals is one community. Even though we have multiple cities inside our community, we rely on them, they rely on us," said Tuscumbia City Schools Director of Instruction Russ Tate. "So any type of support we can give to a sister city is just immeasurable."

Not only was wearing blue Monday about supporting Risner, but teaching students a life lesson.

"This is just another way of saying there's a lot about life that's not reading and math," said Russellville City Schools Superintendent Heath Grimes. "And we need to make sure we do a good job of teaching that and we need them to hopefully understand that and have them be a part of something bigger than themselves."

All day long, people posted their photos to social media with the hashtag, #BlueforNick.

Here's a list of some of the participating schools and districts:

Central High School
Colbert County Schools
Florence City Schools
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Russellville City Schools
Tuscumbia City Schools
Waterloo High School

If you wore blue for Sgt. Nick Risner on Monday, send your photo to share@waaytv.com and we'll add you to this story and possibly show you on air.

