Students, teachers, staff, parents say goodbye to Moon Lake Elementary in Menton

A tough goodbye for teachers and students at a small DeKalb County school. Wednesday afternoon Moon Lake students left the building from their last school day ever on that campus. The district voted to close the school earlier this year.

"They turned our little people into amazing little people," said Crystal Lee. Lee is a Moon Lake mom of two. She explained that her kids are better off because of the school.

"This school is special because of the staff. The students themselves are special. They don't pick on each other, they aren't mean to each other," said Lee.

That's why the news that the DeKalb county school board decided to close it down hit her and fellow PTO mom, Stephanny Spraggins, so hard.

"We moved here for our child to attend this school." said Spraggins.

Moon Lake, with only 56 students, is the smallest traditional school in the state. Enrollment has dropped 50 percent since 2014.

"Small class sizes I know you can't have that in every school but it has helped our children achieve that A I believe," said Spraggins.

Superintendent Dr. Barnett explained that when the call to shut it down was made the school was expected to rack up around $600,000 in lunchroom debt. The district would also be on the hook for $240,000 dollars to hire one teacher for each grade.

Both Spraggins and Lee told say that their kids are sad to leave campus behind.

"She told me the other day she's saddest about the janitor they're very big buddies she said I need to get his number she's going to miss him the most," said Spraggins.

Students who went to Moon Lake will have the option to transfer to Valley Head. Teachers will be reassigned. Back in February the DeKalb County Board of Education did accept public comment before voting to close down the school. There will be some summer programs in the building for the next few months.