Students surprise teacher at Lee High School in Huntsville

A choir director at Lee High School, Tyler Henderson, was surprised by his students with special glasses on Friday, so he can now see some colors after years of being color blind.

The students created a GoFundMe, where they raised around $100 for the glasses in about two weeks. Henderson said he was overcome with emotion and had no idea the students were pulling this off for him.

The students are working on a performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." The students thought it's the perfect time to give him the glasses, so he can see the colors on the coat when they perform at a state competition later this month.

"To give him something that he gave us, which is knowledge, and to give him something back, it was a great experience," Alexus Burton, a Lee High School student, said.

The students used colored balloons, and they posted the surprise video to Facebook saying, "You helped us see our colors, now we're helping you see yours."

Henderson is a Lee High School alumnus.

"This is an amazing gift to me, because this is something I can physically hold in my hand. Anytime something gets difficult, or something gets stressful, or we're working hard late into the evening, I'm going to hold onto that. I'm gonna hold onto that day," Henderson said.