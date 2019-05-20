Students from Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville speak out about principal's resignation

Parents and students are speaking out on Monday after learning another principal is leaving Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville.

Dr. Rachael McDaniel is returning home to Gulf Shores. She's the sixth principal to leave the school over the last few years. WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville City Schools to find out the exact number of years, and we are waiting to hear back.

Some students said they weren't prepared for this and having so many principals in recent years hinders their growth.

"Our motto at Jemison is to build a dynasty, but we can't build that dynasty if we have so much inconsistency with principals coming in and out, teachers coming in and out," said Sincere Anderson, a graduating senior at the high school.

Anderson is one of many students who showed up Monday to the Huntsville City School Board office to speak about Dr. McDaniel's resignation.

Anderson is graduating on Friday and said some students act out, but only because they need the proper guidance.

"We know we need to better but we need someone to present that to us so that we can be able to follow that up," said Anderson.

The students said Dr. McDaniel was one of the best principals they had. One junior said she fears for their future when the new school year starts.

"Three grades worth of students who take Jemison and UAH classes will have to figure out how to manage classes without the guidance of someone who already knew what they were getting into," said Arianna Tibbs, a junior at the school.

Now, students want the school system to find the right person for the job.

"We didn't have what we needed, and this year we got it, and it's basically being snatched away from us again," said Tibbs.

Huntsville City Schools said it's already looking for a new principal at Mae Jemison, and they plan to fill the spot as soon as possible.

The district also said it is in support of Dr. McDaniel's resignation, and it wishes her the best. The district said the priority right now is finding someone to fill the vacant spot who can regain the students' trust.