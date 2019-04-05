Students showcasing rocket designs for national competition at Marshall Space Flight Center

College students from across the country are in Huntsville on Friday showcasing their rocket designs for a competition at Marshall Space Flight Center.

It's called NASA's student launch competition, and each team has to design a rocket that can fly and carry a payload.

The rockets must fly more than 4,000 feet above ground, and the competition resembles the real-life process of creating a rocket.

On Friday, students showed off their designs at the Von Braun Center before the competition begins Saturday.

"It ensures that we know what we are doing, everything from inter-team conflict, to the design process from the conceptual level, all the way to we are building hardware. The whole nine yards in an industry that can take years and years to go through, we get to see a little bit of everything along the way," said a University of Alabama in Huntsville student, William Hankins.

This year, the teams come from 20 states. Awards are given out at the end of the competition, including one for the highest altitude reached.