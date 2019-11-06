Alabama A&M students shocked after fraternity gets 20-year ban

Students at Alabama A&M University are in shock after a fraternity was handed a 20-year ban for a hazing allegation.

The allegations center around Kappa Kappa Psi, which is a national honorary band fraternity.

Students said they knew the fraternity was in trouble, but didn't think they'd be banned for two decades.

"It's just crazy that this fraternity won't be here for 20 years," said Emmanuel Holsey, a student at Alabama A&M.

"After I heard what the hazing has done to the organization, it ...just broke my heart," Quentin Alsbrooks, another Alabama A&M student, said.

The Fraternity's National Council told WAAY 31 the incident happened at a new member presentation show.

In a statement, they said that all active members have been expelled, and chapter alumni will not be allowed to form any local alumni association that supports the band program.

WAAY 31 reached out to the university's vice president, but was directed to the marketing and public relations department.

We asked the director if the university had any reports of hazing from Kappa Kappa Psi, and he said they were not aware of any violations prior to the national organization notifying them on Tuesday. They said they're working to learn details about the incident and the decision.

In a statement sent to WAAY 31, the university said, 'We are having internal dialogue with student members of Kappa Kappa Psi, as well as faculty and staff.' The university also said it has a zero-tolerance for hazing.

We also reached out to the National President of Kappa Kappa Psi and asked him when the investigation started, and if he could provide me with any details. He did not respond.

But, according to their website, they have a process for investigating these cases.

If a report is made, it's reviewed by the National Council. If they determine there was a policy violation, the council can put the chapter on an investigative hold. If that happens, the council selects a non-bias team of investigators. That team sends its final report to the council, who then votes on a punishment.

We asked the students if they feel 20 years is fair.

"I believe it's a little too harsh because that's a whole generation that's going to pass by at this school that doesn't get to get in that fraternity," Holt said.

"You would think that may be too harsh, but when you have a close relationship with a person or you have something done like that to somebody that you know it might be something to consider," Alsbrooks said.

We asked the campus police chief if he had any reports of hazing from February, which is the last time the chapter held a new member presentation. He said he went through crime logs and did not find anything. The university does have a form online for students to report hazing anonymously.

We also looked at other chapters Kappa Kappa Psi revoked the charter for due to hazing. Back in 2012, the organization expelled 28 members of Delta Iota chapter at Florida A&M for hazing allegations. The chapter was closed down for five years.

They also revoked the charter for the Omega chapter at the University of Arizona in 2015 for physical and emotional hazing. It's not clear for how long.