Students released early from Geraldine School due to gas leak

The school is set to open Tuesday at the regularly scheduled time.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:29 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: According to DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett, the leak happened around 10:30 a.m. when crews doing sewer line work at the school hit a natural gas line.

Barnett said they moved students to a different location in the building, and the gas company cut off gas to the school. When gas crews started to make repairs, they were having issues because the trenches dug to reach the damaged line were filling with water quickly due to the rain. Natural gas is used to operate appliances in the lunchroom and the heat, so students were sent home for the day.

Barnett said the line is now repaired and crews are relighting the pilot lights and making sure every thing is ready to go for Tuesday.

