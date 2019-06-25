Students react to possible dress code changes in Huntsville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools students are waiting to learn if their dress code will be more strict when they return in August.

Some students aren't thrilled to hear about the possible changes to the dress code this year, but said the schools have tried to change the dress code in the past year, and haven't had the best luck at enforcing the rules.

"I think that they do this every year and I think they should be more concerned about the academics instead of our wardrobe," Ashley Malone, a senior at Huntsville High School, said.

The Huntsville City Schools leaders are considering a district-wide policy that would require students to tuck in over-sized shirts and hoodies, and wear shorts that reach the middle of their thighs. Kids would be able to wear non-gang related scarfs and bandannas.

One board member, who didn't want to be named, said the biggest issue has been shorts that are too short. They said it's a concern among teachers and parents. The board member told WAAY 31 that school is not a fashion show, but an education system. However, students disagree with this.

"I think it's a little much to ask students to completely change their style and what they wear," Vee Connelly, a junior at Huntsville High School, said.

Students like Connelly said the dress code would be an inconvenient and uncomfortable change.

"The clothes that we wear now I think we are the most comfiest in," Ashley Biekert, a senior at Huntsville High School, said.

The school district said the current dress code regarding leggings and yoga pants will also be enforced more strictly. The dress code changes are expected to be voted on during a meeting on July 11th.

"Not many people own long pants, and I know they're really uncomfortable for me to wear and you don't want to be uncomfortable at school," Connelly said.

The district put out a survey earlier this year on the student dress code, and says the proposals are a result of that survey.