Students petitioning University of Alabama in Huntsville's parking price increase

Students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are petitioning for the university to reduce the cost of parking.

This year, students will be paying $140 for parking permits. That's four times the amount they were paying 10 years ago, and $20 more than five years ago.

WAAY 31 talked to students, who had mixed reactions about the increase. Some say the $10 increase this year isn't that big of a deal, but other students believe it's just another financial burden they have to face.

"The parking is so expensive," Ryan Maduabum, a student at UAH, said.

Maduabum is going into his junior year at UAH, and even though he doesn't have a car, he signed the petition because he says as an international student whose tuition is higher because they aren't awarded financial aid, he empathizes with students who feel the cost of parking permits are just another financial burden.

"We're all struggling man, we're all college kids and you know, like ,there aren't really no jobs that pay well. Some people can't even afford rent," Maduabum said.

Some students feel the prices are fair when you compare them to other colleges. They said every student has somewhere to park, and as long as you manage your time wisely, finding a parking spot shouldn't be difficult.

"We honestly are not paying as much as these bigger schools and we're getting a better parking deal with our zone parking," Calista Sylvester, a student at UAH, said.

"Most of the people that complain about parking on campus are people that are just trying to rush into class last minute and they can't find a parking space because they don't have enough time," Jordan Patterson, another student at UAH, said

They said they understand why other students are complaining and say they have every right to petition for what they believe in.

"I understand where they're coming from. I know some people find it frustrating, especially commuters who feel like their parking spots are always getting taken, and I understand that, but I also believe we have a good policy as it is," Sylvester said.

"The parking prices is just like the littlest, or should I say the least that we're just asking for a little leniency on," Maduabum said.

WAAY 31 reached out to UAH for a statement about the petition and also the student who started the petition. We have not received responses back from either.

Compared to the other universities in the University of Alabama school system, UAH does have the cheapest cost for parking. University of Alabama students pay about $200 more than students at UAH do.