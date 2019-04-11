Students, parents react to Athens High School fight

School officials told WAAY 31 the fight started when a parent was caught trespassing and encouraging students to riot.

"The police officer asked me was I starting a riot and I told him no, I'm not starting a riot. I'm just letting you know black lives matter," Amanda Loggins said.

Police could not provide us with Loggins' mugshot Wednesday night but said she was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after starting the brawl. WAAY 31 spoke with Loggins and her daughters as well as district officials.

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay made it clear, if Amanda Loggins hadn't entered the school and started a black lives matter chant, which she admits to doing, the fight that lead to so many videos and social media posts would have never happened. However, to understand what happened Wednesday you have to go back to Tuesday.

"She said 'get out!' and I was like 'give me a reason' and she didn't have none," Athens High School student Gabby Kirby said.

Gabby Kirby is one of five students who were kicked out of class Tuesday for causing a classroom disturbance. She told me their initial punishment was 20 days of in-school suspension and they weren't allowed to attend prom or walk across the stage for graduation. Five parents, Kirby's included, thought that was excessive, so they filed a complaint with the school. Superintendent Holladay told WAAY 31 four of those five parents went through the proper channels and had reached a solution with the exception of Loggins.

"I wasn't starting a riot. I was allowed to be on premises. I had an appointment with Dr. Carter at 11:30 to meet with him about my daughter. I didn't sneak in no where," Loggins said.

Once school resource officers and other Athens police officers find Loggins on campus, the video shows bits and pieces of what happened next. Students and police were fighting, and Loggins was mixed in there. Her daughter Mackynzie is seen in one of the videos on the ground, seemingly unconscious, being dragged on the floor.

"He elbowed me, and then I woke up outside and then the police officer told me to get my hands behind my back," Athens High School student Mackynzie Kirby said.

Kirby said a police officer caused her injury, and she was devastated when she saw what happened after she blacked out.

"It was so crazy. When I looked at it I started crying because I couldn't remember none of it. It was crazy because it was like when you see yourself in a dream or something, like it was not real," Mackynzie Kirby said.

Mackynzie's sister Gabby was caught up in the fight too. She shared a lot of this video with us and said she regrets getting caught in the middle but wanted to protect her mom.

"I just didn't want my mom hurt. I could just tell he was trying to come after her in the beginning. I got in the middle of it and me getting in the middle of it wasn't a good idea because I got in handcuffs I got put in a car I've never been through nothing like that it scared me," Gabby Kirby.

Gabby told WAAY 31 she, two other students, and her mom were all arrested Wednesday. We're working to get the student arrests confirmed with Athens police.

Holladay said there will be an increased police presence on campus Thursday.