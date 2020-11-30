Clear
Students learn cyber technology, engineering and life skills at new Alabama high school

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering opened this year in Huntsville, becoming the only high school in the nation for students seeking advanced studies in these fields.

Enrollment is open to students throughout Alabama, giving them opportunities not only in these fields, but also picking up life lessons outside of classrooms.

"First year of school for the school to exist. We really felt it was important to have our students here and felt like it would be really tough to kind of blend that in if some were virtual, so we were all in-person learning," said Matt Massey, ASCTE President.

Massey says students and staff worked hard to learn in person this year.

"It's great to get and see kids in classrooms learning. We've taken our precautions, we wear our masks and we distance and we eat lunch in the classrooms," Massey said.

Students are excited to have classes in cyber technology and engineering, options not all of them had at their prior schools.

"I came from a private school and it was getting to the point where there weren't as many engineering opportunities as I wanted to," said ASCTE student, Buddy Watson.

"I've always been interested in cyber things so and this school majored in cyber and engineering, so it was a really good opportunity," said Valencia Yobo-Dasse, a student at ASCTE.

The 30 students who live on campus are also learning important life skills at the school.

"It's been a really good experience so far. I'm learning to live with other people and learning how to communicate more and just getting that experience around other people is really nice to have," said Yobo-Dasse.

And getting to learn in person in the classroom has been helpful for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Actually going to school and taking extra precautions to go to school has really helped me," Yobo-Dasse said.

The application process to be a student at the school is opening in a month. You can find out more information on their website

