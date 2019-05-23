Students involved in brawl at Athens High won't walk at graduation

Athens High School will have their graduation ceremony Thursday night, but two seniors are upset they won’t get to participate with their classmates.

After Gabby Kirby and Makaleb Boykin were involved in a brawl at the high school back in April, school officials told them they wouldn’t be allowed to walk at the ceremony.

On behalf of Kirby and Boykin, the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a suit against the school district and asked for an expedited hearing, but the judge refused to hear their case.

WAAY 31 spoke with the two students about their disappointment.

“You go to school, of course, for twelve or thirteen years and that’s what you look forward to," Gabby Kirby said.

That's what Gabby Kirby said about graduation. It’s something Gabby said she never thought she’d have to miss.

“I was really excited to make my mom proud," she said. "To get to do something that my mom and dad haven’t gotten to do."

But, after an incident at Athens High School that ended with Gabby and her cousin, Makaleb, in handcuffs, attending their graduation ceremony was no longer an option.

“I feel like they just snatched away a memory that I can’t have," Makaleb Boykin said. "I have a twin brother that I won’t be able to walk with today.”

Both students told WAAY 31 they feel like the punishment they received was extreme and unfair.

And that’s why the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit against the Athens City School District.

The complaint states the school district lacks sufficient evidence to prove the students violated the code of conduct.

Both Gabby and Makaleb, along with their attorneys, sat at the Limestone County Courthouse all day on Thursday, in hopes of seeing a judge who could potentially grant them the opportunity to walk at graduation. But the judge never saw them.

Because of this, Gabby and Makaleb have decided to host their own graduation ceremony.

“We want it to be an opportunity for students who haven’t gotten to walk to come and walk with us, so they won’t miss out on graduation," Makaleb said.

Both students told WAAY 31 that they’ll be moving forward from this, no matter what.

“I’m still going to further my education, because, obviously, that’s what you need to get somewhere in life," Gabby said. "So, I’m going to do that and just move on.”

Gabby and Makaleb's graduation ceremony will be held on Friday at Freshwind Christian Fellowship on Lucas Ferry Road in Athens. It will start at 7:00 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.