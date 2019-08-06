Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Gas leak impacting Starling, Goldfinch drives in Madison Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Students in 15 North Alabama districts head back to school on Wednesday

WAAY 31 has all the details you need!

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 3:33 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Students in 15 North Alabama school districts head back to class on Wednesday.

Let us know in the comments below if you're ready for the new school year!

Arab City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Decatur City Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Lawrence County Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

To see all of our back to school stories, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events