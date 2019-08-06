Students in 15 North Alabama districts head back to school on Wednesday

Students in 15 North Alabama school districts head back to class on Wednesday.

Arab City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Decatur City Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Lawrence County Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Scottsboro City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

