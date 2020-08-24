Students head to community centers to take part in virtual learning

Two Madison County community centers opened their doors to students Monday, for kids who need Wi-Fi, printers, or just a quiet place to get their work done.

Both Monrovia and Madison Crossroads community centers are now offering students a space to access the internet and complete school work in an air conditioned environment.

Today at the Monrovia Community Center, 20 students came in to take advantage of the services.

Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver, the man behind the project, said he didn't expect to see many students on the first day.

“It's probably a good thing that we have a lot of students that have the capabilities that don't have to come up there,” Vandiver said. “We're glad to offer this to the students that don't have it and we'll just see where it goes and what we need to do and work it out from there.”

Both centers are equipped with high speed Wi-Fi, tables for students and printers to use if needed.

Vandiver said they have the potential to serve more than 70 students per center, but he doesn't believe there is that kind of need.

"I don't think we'll ever get that crowded,” he said. “I think this is probably a 10 or 15 at the most that will come, but if they do, we're ready to handle it."

He said one thing to note is that students under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, a rule he put in place to prevent people from dropping off their kids like the center is a daycare. Since the centers only have one person running the operation, he said they’re not equipped to handle that.

"If I have them controlling kids, nobody's watching the front of the center or everything else, so we're gonna have to do this together. It may not be what you want to do, but we're going to have to work together to provide this service."

Center managers will talk to students and parents to assess what their other needs are and make adjustments based on their feedback.

Both centers are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every week day, except wednesday when they close at 7 p.m.

Students I approached did not want to be interviewed Monday, but said they went to the center after the power outage.