Students get opportunity to start businesses in Morgan Co.

Some North Alabama high schoolers are about to become business owners.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents about the new “Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities,” or “CEO," program and learned most parents are all for it.

“Kids have the possibility to learn everything," Mike Hayes said.

That's what Hayes had to say after learning students in Morgan County will soon have the opportunity to start an actual business.

It’s part of a program where local businesses will partner with the school district, allowing students to learn the ins and outs of owning and operating a successful business.

Hayes is a business owner himself and says he thinks his daughter, who recently graduated from a Morgan County school, definitely would’ve been interested in the program.

“My daughter worked with me for a long time and she caught on quick," he said. "She loved it.”

According to school officials, students will learn the ropes of what it's like to run a profitable business, and they will even have the opportunity to create their own business; however, school officials say that's not required.

While his daughter is no longer in school, Hayes thinks there are plenty of other students who would be willing to try it out.

“Any of them that have the chance to just be on a job site and see what happens, they should get out and be hands-on. A lot of them might find that it might be something they want to do," he said.

And Hayes isn’t the only parent in favor of the new program.

“It’s a good opportunity, because we’ve never had anything like this down here.," said Lisa Gaines.

And for any students who may be skeptical about the new program, Hayes has a message.

“It’s kind of like going down a slide. You’re scared at first, but if you get somebody to get you to do it, you’ll really like it," he said.

Right now, the program will only be available to about twenty or thirty students at West Morgan, Priceville, and Falkville high schools, but school officials tell WAAY 31 they plan to expand the program to all Morgan County schools as soon as they can.

The superintendent of Morgan County Schools told WAAY 31 Decatur City Schools will be adding the new entrepreneurial program at their high schools as well.