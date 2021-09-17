Students in North Alabama schools could face charges over TikTok craze

The devious licks TikTok challenge where kids record themselves vandalizing or stealing school property could land some kids in juvenile detention.

This TikTok challenge is hitting school systems across North Alabama and the country.

Muscle Shoals City Schools had two fire alarms damaged and Russellville City Schools had soap dispensers broken off the walls and thrown into sinks. Morgan County Schools have had issues with the craze, too.

At Russellville Middle School on Wednesday, traffic cones were placed in basketball rims and soap dispensers ripped off the walls.

Superintendent Heath Grimes said they swiftly sent letters to parents warning them about this social media craze and asking them to speak with their kids about the devious licks challenge.

Since then they haven't had any issues. He said if something like this happens again students will face vandalism and other criminal charges.

"I told our principals I really don't want to have to do that. So make sure that we communicate this widely and often but get the word out, because when it happens I do intend to press charges. It is our tax payers money," said Grimes.

Grimes said some students are already facing in-school punishment for the soap dispenser and other damage related to the devious licks challenge.

Russellville City Schools are doing a unique take on this TikTok challenge and they're encouraging students to record themselves doing something nice and using the #Goldstandard to offset the devious licks challenge.