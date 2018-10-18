Student’s cookie recipe may have included grandparent’s ashes

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIS, Calif. (KOVR) -- Police are investigating a disturbing report that a high school student made cookies mixed with human remains and gave them to unknowing classmates to eat.

Several students ate the cookies at DaVinci Charter Academy that police suspect may have included the ashes of one of the student’s grandparents.

There have been plenty of cases of students bringing pot-laced cookies to school, but cremated remain cookies is a new one.

Police say the cookies in question were sugar cookies that the student brought to campus and handed out to at least nine students.

Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov says he’s never come across a case like this.

“No, this is a weird one,” he said. “I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this.”

Police are working to confirm that two high-school students were part of the morbid plan. Once that happens, they’ll have the difficult task of figuring out what crime could be charged.

“This is so unconventional, it would take more research,” Lt. Doroshov said.

The Davis Joint Union School District issued a statement saying it couldn’t comment on confidential student matters, but that the investigation is ongoing:

“This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.”

Tuesday morning, Principal Tyler Millsap sent a letter was sent to parents of DaVinci students:

“Today Da Vinci Charter Academy High School and Davis Joint Unified are receiving a great deal of media attention. Our communications team is supporting our staff with this effort, but I want you to know that my first priority is to the safety and well-being of our students.

The story circulating in the media is something on which I cannot comment, but let me be clear that there is no health risk at to our campus or to any one of our students.

We care about our students and we care about our student’s families. We always take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we conduct thorough investigations and involve the police or other entities when appropriate. When we find wrongdoing has occurred, we apply disciplinary measures as well as restorative measures to repair the harm within our school community. In this case and all cases, we work with all parties involved, including our student’s families. This issue going on right now has been particularly challenging and our staff has responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible for all the students and families involved. We regret that this issue has been taken up by the media.

I can say that those who were involved are remorseful and is this now a personal family matter and we are want to respect the privacy of the families involved.”

So far, the evidence comes from student testimony. They have not tested the cookies just yet.

