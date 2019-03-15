Students compete at first Huntsville international robotics competition

On Friday and Saturday, students from across the world are competing in the first robotics competition in Huntsville.

At the Von Braun Center, teams from as far as Brazil are competing. Each team, made up of students from kindergarten to high school, has to create their own robot.

The teams only have six weeks to complete the task, and then the robots compete in front of judges. Local schools are participating in the competition, including Columbia High School.

"This whole challenge teaches us about S.T.E.M., and about teamwork and even marketing, and time management, and teaches you so many life skills, not just S.T.E.M. ... that you become an all well-rounded student," said Sarah Packard, a competitor from Columbia High School.

Several awards are given out at the end of the competition to teams that were exceptional in different areas.