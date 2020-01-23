Clear
Students back in school after Meridianville Middle School evacuation

Meridianville Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 2:35 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 3:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Meridianville Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a statement made by a student, said a Madison County Schools spokesman, Tim Hall.

The school was searched after students were evacuated to Flint River Baptist around 2 p.m.

The all clear was given and students are now back in school.

Additional Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel were called to the school.

