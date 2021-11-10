Students at Sparkman High School honor nation's veterans

Students at Sparkman High School were able to honor local veterans and hear stories about each of the different military branches during the school's annual ceremony Wednesday.

Many students at the ceremony stood up when they were asked who was planning to join the military after graduation. WAAY 31 spoke with one of those students.

Dillon Watson said hearing the stories of the veterans and seeing all of his classmates who are planning to serve, reminds him why he's planning to serve as well.

“It shows to me that American values are still there," he said. "They’re not yet lost."

Watson is a junior at Sparkman and a member of JROTC. He's waiting for the day when he can join the military as his father and other family members have.

“I also see it as my patriotic duty to serve this country and defend our democracy and freedom," he said.

Veteran John Miller and his brothers said they were just doing what Uncle Sam asked of them.

“People say that we are heroes, but we were just doing what our country had asked us to do — to serve," said Miller.

Miller and his four brothers each served in the Vietnam War. They made it back home to North Alabama safe and sound.

“Veterans Day means a whole lot to me, because we sacrifice so much for us as individuals, as well as our families, and we thank our parents for the prayers they sent up for God to bring us back, and he answered their prayers," Miller said.

Watson said Veterans Day is all about thanking veterans and active-duty members for protecting and serving the country.

“We have freedoms, we have all this stuff that we need to be successful, and we have all these people that are still helping us be successful to this day," said Watson.

Abby Judge said she's thankful for her dad every Veterans Day and for all he did while serving the country. Judge is 17 and also a Sparkman student. Her dad served as a colonel in the army before retiring.

He adopted Judge during his time serving at the Embassy in Southeast Asia. She said her dad is a hero.

“Being an American citizen or being an immigrant coming to America, (it) means everything to really thank our veterans for all the things they’ve done, because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be a country, we wouldn’t be free, have all the needs that we have right now," Judge said. "So, it’s just a big ‘thank you’ to all of them.”

Judge plans on joining the military once she graduates. She said it's a great way to show her appreciation to her dad and the country.