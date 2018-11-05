WAAY 31 spoke with the Hampton Cove Middle School student who last week told her parent she thought there was a gun at school, but that turned out to be a false alarm.

"I was just scared, and they're going to suspend me for being scared," Savannah Goss said.

Goss and her mom want to set the record straight and explain their side of the story.

"I see and I hear about something, and I say something, and then I get suspended for it," Goss said.

12-year-old Savannah Goss is having a hard time understanding how her fear turned into a five-day suspension. Goss said she had no idea there was a gun-rumor at Hampton Cove Middle School until she heard it from a friend.

"She told me that she was going to text her mom about it, and I asked if I could text my mom about it too," Goss.

Goss and her family had only been in their new house for two weeks before they turned the corner and found themselves in crisis mode on Savannah's second day at her new school.

"He kept going to his locker. She kept saying ‘hey he's going to his locker.’ Every time he came back he had something bulky in his pocket, so I guess that's what made her and I freak out a lot. He kind of just kept looking around the classroom," Goss said.

Goss insists she told only her mom about what she saw and heard.

"I'm thinking all of these things I've seen on TV with all of these gunman and mass shootings and children running and I'm freaking out," Meagan Carpenter said.

Meagan Carpenter, Goss's mom, told her husband what was happening. He was away on a work trip, and he called the Huntsville police non-emergency line. It didn't take long for first responders to show up at the school. They looked, but there was no gun.

"I didn't go to a teacher because it was my second day there," Goss said.

At a new school, not knowing any adults there, Goss turned to her parents. She was scared the boy might have a gun.

"The teachers were at the front of the room, as was the guy. I know he didn't have a gun, but if he did and he were to start the shooting there I'd have one of the biggest chances of getting hurt," Goss said.

Her family is convinced Goss avoided overreacting.

"We want this taken off of her record completely and to resume school like normal because she did nothing wrong," Carpenter said.

Goss goes back to school on the 8th, and she still faces an in-school suspension until a hearing on the 13th to decide if she'll be expelled. Carpenter told WAAY 31 her daughter was the only student punished after the false alarm even though Goss said she heard the rumor from another student. WAAY 31 reached out to the school district spokesman to figure out why, and is working to get answers.