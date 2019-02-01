Student uses new technology to prevent spread of flu

An Arab High School student is helping to prevent his fellow classmates from getting sick this flu season. Other schools in Marshall County closed this week because a high numbers of students and teachers were out with the flu.

Senior Joei Chandler said he spends about 15 to 20 hours a week using a brand new disinfectant spraying machine at every single school in the district. It takes him roughly three to four minutes to spray each classroom, and he focuses on certain areas.

"Anything that kids touch, like the door handles, the extra spare pencils and Germ-X," said Chandler.

Over five years, a nurse at Arab High School, Jessica Pool, has seen flu season hit the school hard, "Especially last year, we had a ton of kids diagnosed with the flu," but this year, "I'm not seeing as much sickness, whether it's flu, strep, things like that," said Pool.

The spraying machine Arab City Schools bought uses electrostatic technology to kill germs all over school. It cost the district $4,000 in the fall.

"Money very well spent," said Pool.

The district pays Chandler for the work he does three days a week after school, but a major motivation for him is knowing when kids get on the bus to go home, they'll likely come back the next day because they won't be sick.

"It just makes me feel grateful for what I do for the community," said Chandler.

Chandler said he's saving up all of the money he's making to pay for college.

In previous years, Arab City Schools relied on hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to prevent the spread of the flu.