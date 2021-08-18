Clear

Student under investigation after alleged threat to bring weapon to Priceville High School

There is no threat to the public and Wednesday is a normal day of classes at Priceville High School.

A Priceville High School student is under investigation after making an alleged threat to bring a weapon to school.

According to Morgan County Schools Spokesman Jeremy Childers, it happened on a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The School Resource Officer was made aware of the threat and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating. Priceville Police are assisting in the investigation.

So far there have been no arrests and the Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public. All is normal at Priceville High School today.

A Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman says the school and law enforcement were quickly notified and took action.

