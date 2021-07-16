Student takes legal action against University of Alabama in Huntsville

A junior at the University of Alabama Huntsville is taking legal action against his University.

Joshua Greer, President of Young Americans for Liberty at UAH, filed a lawsuit because of alleged policies requiring students to get authorization to speak on campus.

The lawsuit filed at the Madison County Courthouse said the policies don't align with Alabama's Campus Free Speech Act.

Students in Young Americans for Liberty want to speak on campus about current events, but Brent Woodwall said the current school policies don't allow students to do so.

"There is an infringement on their rights," said Woodwall.

Woodwall is an allied attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, he's representing the Young American's for Liberty chapter at UAH.

The bill, signed by Governor Ivey in 2019 said, "Students, administrators, faculty and staff are free to take positions on public controversies and to engage in protected, expressive, activity in outdoor areas of the campus, and to spontaneously and contemporaneously assemble, speak and distribute literature."

Woodwall said the school policies don't align with that messaging.

"You have to fill out what’s called a ground-use reservation application," said Woodwall. "Where they have to talk about what they’re going to talk about, where, how many people they expect to be there and it greatly limits their ability to speak as they’d like."

Joshua Greer, the student who filed the lawsuit said, "Illegal policies at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are preventing me and my fellow students from speaking about important cultural and political issues with peers."

The Campus Free Speech Act says that members of the campus community are allowed without limitation to grassy areas and walkways. Woodwall said in most cases, students at UAH need permission to hold events outside.

"The outdoor area is not open for free speech," said Woodall. "With the exception of these limited areas and they’re only available according to the policy when certain things happen."

Another alleged violation stops students from speaking on issues.

"They can distribute literature on these issues, can’t tell anybody about what’s in the brochure they're handing out," said Woodall."It’s just an amazing policy."

Greer also said, "All students, regardless of viewpoint, have the freedom to share their beliefs and engage in civil debate on campus, without first asking college administrators for permission."

Woodall said now they're waiting for UAH to make the next move and file a response.

UAH said it wouldn't talk about pending litigation at this time, but the University did give a statement:

"The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, the University of Alabama System, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) are steadfastly committed to the freedom of speech and expression for all campus community members. Our policies were implemented to preserve this important constitutional right."

Governor Ivey signed House Bill 498 into law, but she is also on the Board of Trustees at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where the Campus Free Speech Act is allegedly being neglected.

Woodall said there's an active lawsuit against the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa as well.