Madison County Schools says an alleged threat made to Meridianville Middle School is under investigation.
The school's principal sent this statement to parents Monday morning:
Late last night, school administrators were made aware of an alleged threat via social media.
We take any threat very seriously and immediately contacted law enforcement. The student in question will not be on the campus at Meridianville Middle and will not return until a full investigation has been made and resolved.
As an additional precaution, we will have an increased presence of Madison County Sheriff Deputies on campus today.
Related Content
- Student suspended while district investigates alleged threat to Meridianville Middle School
- New principal named for Meridianville Middle School
- Meridianville Middle School hosts pro wrestling event for good cause
- Jeep overturns on Meridianville road
- Meridianville Bottom Road closed for three days
- Meridianville man killed in crash near Montgomery
- Man stabbed during argument in Meridianville
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities restores power to Meridianville
- Meridianville home floods after drain overflows
- Meridianville man dies in Huntsville crash
Scroll for more content...