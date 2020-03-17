Students moving out of dorms at Alabama A&M because of coronavirus concerns

Students at Alabama A&M are moving out of their dorms on short-notice after the school transitioned to online classes over Coronavirus concerns.

University administrators say they sent out an email answering parents' questions and concerns about the move, but some parents are still frustrated.

"I got a call from my roommate. He told me, we gotta be out by next Friday," said student, Tyler Agnew.

"Kind of frantic. Wondering oh my goodness, what are we going to do?" said parent, Jasmine Agnew.

Tyler Agnew and his mother, Jasmine Agnew, spent the last few days cleaning and packing up Tyler's dorm room at Alabama A&M.

"We are trying to get everything loaded up as quickly as possible with the two cars. The space that we have," said Tyler Agnew.

Jasmine Agnew said she received an email from the university. It says students who live in Alabama and bordering states have until the end of Tuesday to move out.

Students from beyond that area, need to be out by Friday.

"They had to find last-minute bus rides, last-minute plane tickets," said Tyler Agnew.

"It's just been really really exhausting, trying to get here, getting him packed up, and getting him moved into off-campus housing or back home," said Jasmine Agnew.

Tyler told me they received the first email to move out last Thursday and with such short notice, they are having a hard time finding other housing.

"A lot of students are going through the same thing I am, having to find last minute apartments," said Tyler Agnew.

By the end of Tuesday, whether Tyler has an apartment or not, he's saying goodbye to his freshman dorm.

"As far as us, kicking us out, that's what it feels like," said Tyler Agnew.

"I think this is a great institution, they are dedicated to the students' safety, I never would have thought it would get to this point," said Jasmine Agnew.

University administrators say prorated dorm installments will be paid by the university and students will receive refunds for any credits left on student accounts.

The university also says if students purchased a meal plan, any unspent money will roll over to the next semester.